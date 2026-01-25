Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 867.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on headline numbers — Intel exceeded expectations for revenue and EPS (Q4 revenue $13.67B; non?GAAP EPS $0.15), showing demand traction for AI and PC products. Intel Q4 results

Q4 beat on headline numbers — Intel exceeded expectations for revenue and EPS (Q4 revenue $13.67B; non?GAAP EPS $0.15), showing demand traction for AI and PC products. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised targets or reiterated support post?report, citing the long?term foundry/AI opportunity (examples: Benchmark raised its target and Jefferies nudged its target higher), which underpins the bullish narrative for a multi?year turnaround. Benchmark price target raise

Some analysts raised targets or reiterated support post?report, citing the long?term foundry/AI opportunity (examples: Benchmark raised its target and Jefferies nudged its target higher), which underpins the bullish narrative for a multi?year turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Street reaction is mixed — several firms kept Hold/Neutral ratings while others moved to Buy or Sell; commentary is split between excitement about long?term AI demand and skepticism about near?term execution. Analyst reaction roundup

Street reaction is mixed — several firms kept Hold/Neutral ratings while others moved to Buy or Sell; commentary is split between excitement about long?term AI demand and skepticism about near?term execution. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 guidance was the main trigger — management guided Q1 revenue below consensus ($11.7B–$12.7B vs. ~$12.6B expected) and issued flat/very low EPS guidance, signaling supply will constrain growth in the near term. Reuters: Q1 guidance

Weak Q1 guidance was the main trigger — management guided Q1 revenue below consensus ($11.7B–$12.7B vs. ~$12.6B expected) and issued flat/very low EPS guidance, signaling supply will constrain growth in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Manufacturing and yield troubles — multiple reports and management comments point to capacity/yield shortfalls that prevent Intel from meeting booming AI/server demand; investors worry margins and inventory dynamics will be pressured. Bloomberg Tech: manufacturing snags

Manufacturing and yield troubles — multiple reports and management comments point to capacity/yield shortfalls that prevent Intel from meeting booming AI/server demand; investors worry margins and inventory dynamics will be pressured. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and supply?chain implications — rivals and component makers (AMD, Micron, TSMC-related stories) are seeing relative upside as Intel’s supply issues create share and pricing opportunities for others. MarketWatch: AMD vs Intel

Intel Trading Down 17.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.32, a PEG ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

