600,253 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Acquired by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 600,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $184.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $186.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

