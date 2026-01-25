Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,231,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,462,000. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FELG stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

