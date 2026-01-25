Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,592,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,988,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,051,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after buying an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.