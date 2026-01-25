225,590 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,363,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $274.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
