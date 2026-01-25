225,590 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $274.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.