Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $279.07 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,521,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,072,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 976,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,815,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

