Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Invests $538.02 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,177,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,021,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $256.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

