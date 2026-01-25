Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,347,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,312,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.0% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 676,332 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,345,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,888,000 after purchasing an additional 675,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,771,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $76.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.