Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,197,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 453,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,397,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO opened at $141.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

