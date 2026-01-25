Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 178,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

