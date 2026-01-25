Quilter Plc Sells 1,664 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.03 and its 200 day moving average is $378.53.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

