Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $131.64.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.