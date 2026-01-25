Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,378,000 after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,049,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IJR opened at $128.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

