Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 64,741 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Danaher Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $234.91 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.