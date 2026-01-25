Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $452.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.12, a PEG ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.15 and its 200 day moving average is $478.22.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,048 shares of company stock worth $34,509,857 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

