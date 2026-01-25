Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,542.02 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,707.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,605.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,347 shares of company stock worth $7,691,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

