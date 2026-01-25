Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,254 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,856,340,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

UNP opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $264.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.