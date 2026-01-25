Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.85.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.33 and a 12-month high of $465.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

