Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.33 and a 12-month high of $465.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s Firefly Foundry — an “IP-safe” generative-AI offering — has attracted support from talent agencies, VFX houses and filmmakers, strengthening adoption prospects in entertainment and increasing potential enterprise/subscription demand. Adobe’s Firefly Foundry AI Offering Draws Support From Talent Agencies, Filmmakers, VFX Houses & Others
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe rolled out a major AI push for Acrobat and Express (chat-based PDF editing, turning PDFs into podcasts/slides, and other automation), which can drive higher MAUs, stickiness and upsell opportunities across document and consumer app users. Adobe supercharges Acrobat and Express with AI: List of features and all you need to know
- Positive Sentiment: Specific Acrobat upgrades (chat-based editing, audio/podcast generation from PDFs) are aimed at expanding enterprise/document workflows and monetizable premium features. These product moves are concrete monetization levers rather than vague R&D. Adobe Acrobat now lets you edit PDFs by chatting with its AI Assistant
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe highlighted a slate of professional filmmakers adopting Firefly Foundry to overhaul production workflows — signaling B2B/enterprise traction in high-value media production use cases. Adobe reveals a new slate of pro filmmakers using Firefly Foundry to overhaul production workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Operational signals: Digital Media revenues are showing traction—AI-powered Acrobat and Express drove ~11% Digital Media growth and >15% MAU gains in FY25—supporting upside to recurring-revenue estimates. Adobe’s Digital Media Revenues Gain Traction: What’s the Path Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings preview: analysts expect double?digit EPS growth in the near-term — results/guidance will be the next major catalyst and could widen intraday moves. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe’s Report
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism persists: recent analyst headlines and commentary (TalkMarkets, Jim Cramer mentions) highlight concerns that the stock’s decline could reflect execution risks, valuation re-rating or disappointment on monetization speed of AI features. Adobe Stock Price Crash Supercharges: Is It A Bargain Or A Value Trap?
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and sentiment remain headwinds: ADBE sits well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has seen significant YTD/1?yr share declines, which can amplify downside if upcoming results or guidance disappoint. Jim Cramer Reveals Why He Might Cancel His Adobe (ADBE) Subscription
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
