Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

