DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 85650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

