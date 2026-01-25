Investment House LLC Buys 10,158 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 335.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $334.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

