GoldPro Token Price Hits $5.02 (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One GoldPro Token token can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldPro Token has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $1.81 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldPro Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,111 tokens. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.02047352 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

