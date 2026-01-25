LB Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. GitLab makes up approximately 0.6% of LB Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 148.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,406 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,489,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 32.3% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $105,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 766,644 shares of company stock worth $30,370,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

