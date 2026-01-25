Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Trading Up 19.8% – Should You Buy?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) was up 19.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 244,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 80,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010. Rock Tech Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

