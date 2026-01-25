2,957 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $334.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $351.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts see a sustained AI-led buildout and TSMC raised capex guidance, signaling a multi-year cycle (2025–2028) that supports higher revenue and margin expectations. This underpins investor confidence in continued demand for advanced nodes. Taiwan Semiconductor: Capex Guidance Raise Suggests AI Buildout Cycle Until 2028
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported strong Q4 revenue growth (~26%) and is forecasting rapid expansion (management projects ~30% in 2026 and a ~25% annual growth runway through 2029), driven by AI chip demand — a core justification for the stock’s rerating. The company’s forward multiple (around 24x) looks cheaper relative to some peers. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock: Chip Giant Projects Explosive Growth Through 2029
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and media (Forbes, MarketBeat/MSN) are increasingly bullish on TSMC’s central role in the AI supply chain — reinforcing investor demand for shares tied to AI infrastructure exposure. TSM Stock: The Highest Conviction Play In The Semiconductor Stack
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s strategy to shift capacity away from lower-margin mature nodes toward next?gen technologies should lift long?term margins and pricing power, supporting revenue mix improvement as advanced-node utilization ramps. Taiwan Semiconductor Shrinks Old Chip Lines, Goes All-In On Next-Gen Tech
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: TSMC filed routine Form 6?K disclosures for December executive shareholding changes and North America board appointments — standard corporate updates with limited direct market impact. TSMC Reports December 2025 Executive Shareholding Change and Portfolio Adjustments TSMC North America Refreshes Board With New Director Appointments
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive watch: Intel beat quarterly expectations but remains in a broader strategic contest with TSMC. Intel’s results and roadmap keep competition in focus, but current coverage suggests TSMC retains a technology and capacity lead in advanced nodes. Intel vs. TSMC: Can Intel Close the Gap?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.