Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW is Incentive AS’s Largest Position

Incentive AS lessened its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock comprises 100.0% of Incentive AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Incentive AS owned about 0.39% of Smurfit Westrock worth $86,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 4.8%

SW opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

