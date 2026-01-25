Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,770,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 511,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.5950 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.