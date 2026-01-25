Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,770,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 511,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.5950 and had previously closed at $21.59.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.