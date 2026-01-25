Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading 11.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 11.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 45.17%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AVIFY), commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

