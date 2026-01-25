International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.05% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high?growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

