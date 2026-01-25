VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Shares Purchased by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $152.79 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

