Owen LaRue LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Owen LaRue LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $604.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $898.00.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $919.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 19,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.27, for a total transaction of $19,088,688.92. Following the sale, the director owned 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $99,695,875.30. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,186 shares of company stock worth $65,820,670. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

