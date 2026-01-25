Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,458 Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Baxter International makes up 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155,415 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 574,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,121,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,578,243,000 after purchasing an additional 662,695 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 224,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Baxter International

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged some forward estimates up — small raises to Q3 2027 and FY2027 EPS expectations (Q3 2027 to $0.71; FY2027 to $2.50) could be read as modestly constructive for long?term earnings visibility. Zacks Research estimate update

Zacks Research nudged some forward estimates up — small raises to Q3 2027 and FY2027 EPS expectations (Q3 2027 to $0.71; FY2027 to $2.50) could be read as modestly constructive for long?term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Baxter announced a conference call to present fourth?quarter 2025 financial results — this is a standard investor event but is a near?term catalyst where management can clarify outlook, margins and cost actions. Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

Baxter announced a conference call to present fourth?quarter 2025 financial results — this is a standard investor event but is a near?term catalyst where management can clarify outlook, margins and cost actions. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes Baxter has underperformed peers despite some daily gains — highlights relative weakness that may keep investor caution elevated until clearer earnings/strategy signals appear. MarketWatch performance note

MarketWatch notes Baxter has underperformed peers despite some daily gains — highlights relative weakness that may keep investor caution elevated until clearer earnings/strategy signals appear. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Baxter to a “Strong Sell” and cut several near?term EPS forecasts (reductions to Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026 estimates reported), signaling weaker near?term profit expectations and exerting downward pressure on sentiment. Zacks downgrade and estimate cuts

Zacks Research downgraded Baxter to a “Strong Sell” and cut several near?term EPS forecasts (reductions to Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026 estimates reported), signaling weaker near?term profit expectations and exerting downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage consensus has shifted toward “Reduce”/“Reduce”?type recommendations (average recommendation reported as “Reduce”), reflecting broad sell?side caution that can increase selling pressure and weigh on the stock until clearer positive catalysts emerge. Average recommendation “Reduce”

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

See Also

