Owen LaRue LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 23.3%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

