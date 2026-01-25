Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,662,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,617,866,000 after acquiring an additional 292,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,390,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,131,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,206,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,596,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,809,000 after buying an additional 284,733 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1%

WM opened at $229.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.