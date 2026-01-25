Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,199 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $135.87.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.