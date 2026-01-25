Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 231,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after buying an additional 8,292,873 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,147,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,050 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: FCX reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue topped expectations, driven by higher realized copper and gold prices which offset lower volumes. The company reiterated financial materials and hosted a conference call. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Commodity tailwinds: rising copper and gold prices materially boosted profits in Q4 and underpin revenue upside potential for 2026, a key reason investors are favoring FCX as a leveraged way to play the metals rally. Neutral Sentiment: Grasberg mine restart timeline: management said the Grasberg mine (Indonesia) is on track for a Q2 restart after the deadly mudslide — a positive operational milestone but still contains execution and permitting risks. MSN: Grasberg Restart

Volumes and guidance caveats: management trimmed 2026 copper sales volume guidance after Q4, and production was hurt in the quarter by the Grasberg suspension — factors that limit upside unless volumes recover. Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest/longer-term performance: pieces on long?term returns and valuation (e.g., Benzinga/MarketBeat articles) increase retail attention but are less likely to move the stock than fresh earnings/operational news. Benzinga: 5?Year Returns

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

FCX opened at $60.46 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

