NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Insider Samuel Lee Sells 51,700 Shares of Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Lee sold 51,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$133,386.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,614,105 shares in the company, valued at C$19,644,390.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Samuel Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

On Friday, December 19th, Samuel Lee sold 69,000 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$182,160.00.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NCX opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$992.14 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.69. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$3.52.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.