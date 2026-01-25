Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Director Anthony Pius Shen Acquires 5,470 Shares of Stock

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$50,488.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at C$50,488.10. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

TSE VHI opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$565.47 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Vitalhub Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

