Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $442,871,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,776,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 845,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 491.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,525,000 after purchasing an additional 835,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on PNC to $247 after management issued a bullish 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in earnings momentum. Keefe Bruyette Lifts PNC Financial PT to $247
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its PNC price target to $264, reflecting expectations for stronger share-price appreciation. Wells Fargo Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $264.00
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target on PNC to $235, joining other brokers in lifting forward views on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $235.00
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers (Morgan Stanley and TD Cowen) published notes forecasting strong price appreciation for PNC, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer and other brokerage notes reiterated expectations for upside, reinforcing the analyst-driven support behind the stock. Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: PNC launched digital self-directed brokerage account opening within PNC Wealth Management, a product step that could expand retail/investment flows over time. PNC Wealth Management Simplifies Investing With New Online Brokerage Account Opening
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a summary of the five most insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call — useful context on management’s guidance and investor priorities but not new company action. 5 insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece weighs PNC against Tradeweb (TW) on valuation, offering a relative-value view for investors deciding between financial/investment-bank exposure. PNC vs. TW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction today is negative — shares are trading lower — which may reflect short-term profit-taking after recent gains and the flurry of analyst attention rather than fresh company weak signals.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2%
The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $227.78.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.
PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.
