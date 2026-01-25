Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $442,871,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,776,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 845,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 491.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,525,000 after purchasing an additional 835,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $227.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

