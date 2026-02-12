TD Cowen Cuts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $144.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $122.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $7,081,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.