Financially Speaking Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financially Speaking Inc owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 126,837.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 689,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 688,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,389,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,262,000 after purchasing an additional 639,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $16,165,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,548,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

