Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF $SFLO

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

Get VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLO opened at $30.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics. SFLO was launched on Dec 21, 2023 and is issued by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.