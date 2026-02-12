Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG is Financially Speaking Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SCHG stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

