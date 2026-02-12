iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM is Connable Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

