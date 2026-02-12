Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $85.54 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

