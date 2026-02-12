Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $61.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 17.1%

Shares of ZG opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $69,972.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,202.93. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $183,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,109 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zillow beat top-line expectations and issued an upbeat near-term revenue outlook — Q4 revenue of $654M (+18% YoY) topped estimates, and management guided Q1 revenue roughly $700–710M, signaling continued growth driven by rentals and mortgage services. Article Title

Zillow beat top-line expectations and issued an upbeat near-term revenue outlook — Q4 revenue of $654M (+18% YoY) topped estimates, and management guided Q1 revenue roughly $700–710M, signaling continued growth driven by rentals and mortgage services. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating (with a $70 PT), and some firms (e.g., Bernstein) remain constructive — these show pockets of analyst support that could limit downside if guidance execution stays intact. Article Title

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating (with a $70 PT), and some firms (e.g., Bernstein) remain constructive — these show pockets of analyst support that could limit downside if guidance execution stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: The company swung to a small GAAP profit in Q4 (vs. a loss a year earlier), indicating improving operating performance, but the profit is modest and comes amid one-time items and mix effects. Article Title

The company swung to a small GAAP profit in Q4 (vs. a loss a year earlier), indicating improving operating performance, but the profit is modest and comes amid one-time items and mix effects. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS missed estimates (Q4 adj. EPS $0.39 vs. $0.42 expected), and the company reported margin pressure from higher costs — a direct catalyst for the sell-off as investors penalize profit misses. Article Title

Adjusted EPS missed estimates (Q4 adj. EPS $0.39 vs. $0.42 expected), and the company reported margin pressure from higher costs — a direct catalyst for the sell-off as investors penalize profit misses. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed forecasts and multiple price targets were cut (Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald among others), signaling lowered expectations and putting near-term downward pressure on the stock. Article Title

Analysts have trimmed forecasts and multiple price targets were cut (Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald among others), signaling lowered expectations and putting near-term downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Zillow faces a growing slate of lawsuits from competitors and consumers across its businesses — this litigation cloud raises uncertainty around potential costs and distraction for management. Article Title

Legal risk: Zillow faces a growing slate of lawsuits from competitors and consumers across its businesses — this litigation cloud raises uncertainty around potential costs and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Sector concerns: analysts and commentators flagged AI-driven disruption squeezing real-estate services names, adding a structural headwind to sentiment for Zillow and peers. Article Title

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.