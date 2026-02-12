Karina Kwan Acquires 20,000 Shares of WAM Active (ASX:WAA) Stock

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) insider Karina Kwan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00.

WAM Active Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

WAM Active Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. WAM Active’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WAM Active Company Profile

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It also invests in bills of exchange, other negotiable investments, and debentures. The fund seeks to take advantage of opportunities created by corporate transactions and other trading and arbitrage opportunities.

