Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194,851 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 39,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

