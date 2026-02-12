Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 194,851 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 39,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.7%
AAPL opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.17.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is preparing a “game?changer” iPhone—investors interpret new hardware cycles as a revenue/opportunity catalyst for iPhone upgrades. Apple is about to launch a ‘game-changer’ iPhone
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein and other outlets have lifted targets/outperform calls (Bernstein raised its target toward ~$340), citing a strong iPhone 17 cycle and Apple Intelligence — analyst upgrades increase buy-side conviction. Apple Stock To Rise Despite Memory Chip Crunch, Says Top Analyst— Hints At ‘Bigger Story’ Unfolding In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore/other brokers reiterated Outperform/Buy ratings with elevated price targets (Evercore $330), reinforcing the analyst support behind the rally. Apple: Strong Fundamentals and AI Roadmap Underpin Outperform Rating and $330 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate fundamentals showing strength — reports note rising free cash flow margins and continued buybacks/dividend distribution (quarterly $0.26 payment), which support valuation and shareholder returns. Apple’s FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises – What’s the Best AAPL Stock Play?
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Fisher Asset Management increased its stake, a vote of confidence from a large manager. Fisher Asset Management Boosts Apple Stake by 704,293 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: UK regulator engagement: Apple and Google agreed on app?store changes to appease the UK regulator — reduces regulatory overhang but may require concessions. Apple and Google agree app store changes to appease UK regulator
- Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein and others flag a global memory?chip crunch — a potential cost/headwind — but say upcoming product/AI catalysts could outweigh the supply?side pressure. Apple Stock To Rise Despite Memory Chip Crunch, Says Top Analyst— Hints At ‘Bigger Story’ Unfolding In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Software rollout issues: reports say the new Siri/iOS 26.5 features are not reliably functional in early tests — product software snags can dent user experience and slow feature monetization. Apple’s latest attempt to launch new Siri runs into snags
- Negative Sentiment: Morningstar Investment Management trimmed its Apple position sharply — a large manager reducing exposure can add downward pressure or signal profit?taking. Morningstar Investment Management Cuts Apple Inc Position Sharply
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.