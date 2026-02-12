Connable Office Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 114.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,435.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,022.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.