Analyzing WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $10.65 million 0.80 -$31.51 million ($6.55) -0.19 WPP $18.84 billion 0.21 $692.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares Banzai International and WPP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banzai International and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 2 0 2.33 WPP 2 4 1 0 1.86

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,534.92%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79% WPP N/A N/A N/A

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.